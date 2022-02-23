Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $47,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.