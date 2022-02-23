Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPRT opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.