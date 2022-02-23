Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPRT opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

