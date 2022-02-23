Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

