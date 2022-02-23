Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.8 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

