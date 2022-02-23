Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.24 million.Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 988,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

