Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $316.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.00 and a 200-day moving average of $333.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

