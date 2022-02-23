Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 374,152 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $25.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $614.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.