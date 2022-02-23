ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Trading Down 1.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $29.00. 16,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

