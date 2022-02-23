Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.32

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.32 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 84,744,723 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £473.69 million and a PE ratio of -166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 27.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.32.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

