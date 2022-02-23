Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.32

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.32 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 84,744,723 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £473.69 million and a PE ratio of -166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 27.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.32.
Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)
