Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Euronet Worldwide worth $47,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,979,000 after purchasing an additional 348,668 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after purchasing an additional 411,977 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

