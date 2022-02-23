Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.05). 7,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 137,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £2.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Castilla y LeÃ³n, north west Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

