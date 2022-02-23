European Commercial REIT Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

