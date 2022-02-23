Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.45% of Euroseas worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 10.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

