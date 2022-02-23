EvenCoin Price Down 50.3% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,887.34 and $139,974.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00298442 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005449 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000720 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.65 or 0.01251306 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

