Evercore ISI Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $70.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.76.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. 178,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

