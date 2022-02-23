EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Gap Up to $23.42

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $24.68. EVO Payments shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 1,158 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVOP. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.
The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.
EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)
EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.
