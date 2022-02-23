Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of EXAS opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

