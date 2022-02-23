Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $140.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Exact Sciences by 33.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

