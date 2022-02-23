ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $262,454.22 and approximately $82.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

