Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

