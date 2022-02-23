Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.82

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 5389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
EXAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03.
Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
