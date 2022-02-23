Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51, RTT News reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-$7.95 EPS.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,857. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

