Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:EXR traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $186.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,857. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.
In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.