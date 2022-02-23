Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $186.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,857. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

