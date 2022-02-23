Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.72. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.07.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.61. 984,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.09. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

