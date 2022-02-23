Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.