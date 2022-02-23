Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

2/15/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/14/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant made two new oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources from the block. The company also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. The company has significant lower debt exposure as compared to other integrated majors. ExxonMobil now expects higher sequential profits from its upstream operations in the recently-concluded December quarter. Also, it increased its fourth-quarter 2021 dividend to 88 cents per share. Consequently, ExxonMobil is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

1/7/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/6/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/5/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.