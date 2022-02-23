EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Stock Price Down 4%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 22,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 169,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in EZGO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in EZGO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EZGO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EZGO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

