Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) PT Raised to SEK 140

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS FBGGF remained flat at $$15.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. Fabege has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.
About Fabege (Get Rating)
