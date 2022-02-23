Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Gap Down to $498.20

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $498.20, but opened at $486.01. Fair Isaac shares last traded at $475.90, with a volume of 1,092 shares trading hands.
FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
