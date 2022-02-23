Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Gap Down to $498.20

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $498.20, but opened at $486.01. Fair Isaac shares last traded at $475.90, with a volume of 1,092 shares trading hands.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

