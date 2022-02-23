FairGame (FAIR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. FairGame has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001478 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004402 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053471 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

