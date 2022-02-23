FansTime (FTI) One Day Volume Tops $48,421.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $157,987.76 and $48,421.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00110072 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

