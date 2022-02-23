FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

