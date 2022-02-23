Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.97

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 183714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fastly by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.