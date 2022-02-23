Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.98 million.Fastly also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Fastly stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. Fastly has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $149,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastly by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,049,000 after buying an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fastly by 1,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fastly by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

