Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of FSLY opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,740 shares of company stock worth $1,074,080 in the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

