Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.73

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 22626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Several analysts have commented on FATE shares. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

