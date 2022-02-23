Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 790,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

