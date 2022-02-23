Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Raised to €56.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($62.50) to €56.00 ($63.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FURCF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €57.00 ($64.77) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $$45.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

