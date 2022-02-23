FC Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,567. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66.

