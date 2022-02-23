FC Advisory LLC Buys 1,223 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

VV traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $197.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,388. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.17 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

