FC Advisory LLC Buys 2,396 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $158.55. 3,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,889. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $152.52 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.