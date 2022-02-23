FC Advisory LLC Has $9.63 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,884,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

VBK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.28. 12,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,878. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

