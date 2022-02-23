FC Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,170,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,792. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.