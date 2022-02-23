Fear NFTs (FEAR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.33 or 0.06929774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,980.53 or 1.00365771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.