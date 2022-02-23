Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £129.57 ($176.21).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from £122.50 ($166.60) to £155 ($210.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($199.92) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from £112 ($152.32) to £150 ($204.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

FERG stock opened at £111.60 ($151.77) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is £121.15 and its 200-day moving average is £112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The company has a market cap of £24.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,344 ($113.48) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($185.50).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

