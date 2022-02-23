Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 787.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ferrari by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $216.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

