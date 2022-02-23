FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 120.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

FGI opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

