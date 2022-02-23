Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.