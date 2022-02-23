Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fidelity National Financial worth $125,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $273,217,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,861,000 after buying an additional 279,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. 23,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,753. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

