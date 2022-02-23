Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP) were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.85. Approximately 32,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 56,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market cap of C$107.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

